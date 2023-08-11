StockNews.com Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.88.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

