Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 263,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,752,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,620,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,494,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 396,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

