SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $71.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $515,600 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.