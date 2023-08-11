Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $75.80

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,017 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

