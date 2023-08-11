Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 526 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 526 ($6.72).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AV. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.96) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.98) to GBX 532 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.96) to GBX 535 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Charlotte Jones bought 12,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,294 ($62,995.53). 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON:AV opened at GBX 387.30 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 393.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 415.07. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 366.70 ($4.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.70 ($6.05). The company has a market cap of £10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,008.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

