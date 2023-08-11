Analysts Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,560

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,560 ($19.94).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.53) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,450 ($18.53) to GBX 1,390 ($17.76) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.11) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,387.60 ($17.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,609 ($20.56). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,368.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,417.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,409.45%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.40) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($110,415.34). Insiders have bought a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

