Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Price Target at $68.75

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,813,000 after buying an additional 130,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

