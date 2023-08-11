Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMBC

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.