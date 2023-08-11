Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $767.69

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $767.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $697.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $705.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.94. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

