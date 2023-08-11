Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $245.21

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

ENPH stock opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $132.48 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.