Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $73.47

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

