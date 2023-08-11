Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$34.39

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.39.

FM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.3 %

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of FM opened at C$36.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.11 and a 12 month high of C$39.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.