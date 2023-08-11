Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $135.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.14. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

