Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $574.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $574.57.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $22,148,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $559.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.27. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

