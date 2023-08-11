StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

AEL opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

