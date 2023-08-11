iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $147.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of research firms have commented on IRTC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRTC

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

IRTC stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.