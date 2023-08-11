Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $53.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.90.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Methanex Stock Performance
NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.83.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Methanex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
