Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT at $147.00

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.35. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.71.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

