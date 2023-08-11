Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT at $147.00

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on iRhythm Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ IRTC opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.35. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.71.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iRhythm Technologies
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.