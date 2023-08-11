Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) PT at $65.53

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,412,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

