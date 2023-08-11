Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $82.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,003. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 0.5% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

About Five9

(Get Free Report

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.