Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target at $120.82

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 714,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $70,459,000 after acquiring an additional 62,469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,350,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $147,205,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,064,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $225,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $199,363,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

