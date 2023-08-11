Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

