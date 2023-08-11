Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $18.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

