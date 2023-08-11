Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $32.82 Average PT from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 180.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $304,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

