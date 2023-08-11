Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $136.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 8.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 86,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MTH opened at $145.57 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.37.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.
