Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) PT at $68.75

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,346,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,814,000 after acquiring an additional 124,911 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,833 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the period.

NYSE:WGO opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 14.27%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

