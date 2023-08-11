Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $68.75

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.27%.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

