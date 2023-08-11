Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $156.43

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.43.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.