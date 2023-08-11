Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $73.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

AYX opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alteryx by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 42.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

