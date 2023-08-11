Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $752.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $752.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14,836.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.