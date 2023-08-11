Contrasting Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Natural Resources and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $88.17, suggesting a potential upside of 43.38%.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 18.14% 22.86% 11.54% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Sanchez Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $41.98 billion 1.60 $8.41 billion $5.09 12.08 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

