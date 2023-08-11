Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) & Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Head to Head Comparison

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) and Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and Fibra Terrafina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $1.03 billion 11.01 $358.13 million $4.31 30.88 Fibra Terrafina N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Terrafina.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 33.96% 10.43% 5.16% Fibra Terrafina N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Life Storage and Fibra Terrafina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 6 2 0 2.25 Fibra Terrafina 0 1 1 0 2.50

Life Storage currently has a consensus target price of $128.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Life Storage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Fibra Terrafina.

Summary

Life Storage beats Fibra Terrafina on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 690,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico. It is internally managed by highly qualified industry specialists and externally advised by PGIM Real Estate. Terrafina owns 282 real estate properties, including 278 developed industrial facilities with a collective GLA of approximately 40.0 million square feet and four land reserve parcels, designed to preserve the organic growth capability of the portfolio. Terrafina's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the holders of its certificates through stable distributions and capital appreciations. Terrafina aims to achieve this objective through a successful performance of its industrial real estate and complementary properties, strategic acquisitions, access to a high level of institutional support, and an effective management and corporate governance structure.

