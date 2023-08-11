NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Financial Contrast

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NNN REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 1 3 5 0 2.44 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

NNN REIT presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given NNN REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NNN REIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

NNN REIT has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. NNN REIT pays out 110.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 216.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of NNN REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NNN REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NNN REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $798.74 million 9.13 $334.63 million $2.04 19.59 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.35 $21.10 million $1.33 36.31

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. NNN REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NNN REIT and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 46.07% 8.97% 4.50% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 19.73% 8.17% 3.04%

Summary

NNN REIT beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

