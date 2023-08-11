Financial Analysis: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) vs. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and PacWest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 2.06 $1.82 billion N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp $1.63 billion 0.64 $423.61 million ($10.62) -0.83

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

UniCredit has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 6 0 2.71 PacWest Bancorp 0 5 4 0 2.44

UniCredit presently has a consensus price target of $15.47, suggesting a potential upside of 27.09%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 127.70%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than UniCredit.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp -59.41% 12.66% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. PacWest Bancorp pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions. In addition, it offers project finance, structured finance, debt and equity funding, commodity trade, and export finance services. Further, the company provides transactions and payment, risk management, specialized lending, and advisory, and capital market solutions. Additionally, it offers portfolio management, funds, life insurance, brokerage, and asset related services. The company serves corporate, financial institutions, institutional investors, retail, private, and wealth management clients. It operates in Africa, Asia, Australia, North America, Mexico, and European countries. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

