Phillips Financial Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,051,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,558,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.46 and a 200 day moving average of $319.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

