NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.83. 7,440,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,558,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

