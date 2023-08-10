NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s 5th Largest Position

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 309,233 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $531,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $432.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,051,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,558,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.82, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.70.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.