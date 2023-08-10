NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $431.83. 7,440,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,558,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.82, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

