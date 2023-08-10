Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 386,362 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 386,362 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 805,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,792,326. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

