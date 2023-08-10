BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$151.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.62 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.83.

BlackLine stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 53,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,794. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 90.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6,615.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

