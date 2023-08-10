Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,319.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6,140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,704.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $123.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

