FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $271.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.42 and its 200 day moving average is $285.55. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.78.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

