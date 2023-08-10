Metis Global Partners LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $238.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.92 and a 200-day moving average of $313.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.10.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

