Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 467.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $436.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,693. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

