Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 66,027 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 213.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,944,000 after purchasing an additional 146,949 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after buying an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,023 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

NYSE BFAM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,671. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

