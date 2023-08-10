Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $10.43 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.07. 1,959,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,176,267. The company has a market cap of $444.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

