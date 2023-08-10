Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of TechnipFMC worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 143.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,409,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE FTI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $18.44. 129,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

