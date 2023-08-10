Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Reduced by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.