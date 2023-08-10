Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $44.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,722,000 after buying an additional 1,283,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,237,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

