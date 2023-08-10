Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Linda S. Harty Sells 1,487 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE PH opened at $421.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.